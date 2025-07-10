American tennis star Amanda Anisimova upsets world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka to advance to Wimbledon final

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

American tennis star Amanda Anisimova upset world No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in three sets to advance to the Wimbledon women's final on Thursday at the All England Club.

Anisimova, 23, won 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in a grueling three-set match.

The victory for Anisimova sends her to a Grand Slam tournament final for the first time in her career.

After losing the second set, Anisimosa had her serve broken at love to begin the third set by Sabalenka and momentum seemed to be slipping away. But the American persevered and rallied to win the next three games and go 3-1.

Sabalenka fell down 5-2 in the third set, but won the next two games to bring it back to 5-4, but Anisimova held on to secure the win.

The only other time Anisimova had played in a Grand Slam semifinal prior to her win over Sabalenka was at the 2019 French Open, when she lost as a 17-year-old.

The loss for Sabalenka was the third loss she has sustained in the Wimbledon semifinal in her career, with the other two coming in 2021 and 2023.

Sabalenka had been outstanding at rallying back after dropping the first set in major tournaments as the world No. 1 ranked player was 11-2 in major tournaments when losing the first set going into this match.

Prior to this match, Sabalenka had only lost one set in the entire tournament.

Anisimova now owns a 6-3 record against Sabalenka in her career.

Anisimova will play the winner of Belinda Bencic and Iga Switek in the Wimbledon final.

