Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Wimbledon

American tennis star Amanda Anisimova upsets world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka to advance to Wimbledon final

Anisimova won in three sets

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 10 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 10

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

American tennis star Amanda Anisimova upset world No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in three sets to advance to the Wimbledon women's final on Thursday at the All England Club.

Anisimova, 23, won 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in a grueling three-set match. 

The victory for Anisimova sends her to a Grand Slam tournament final for the first time in her career. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Amanda Anisimova celebrates

Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. reacts during the women's singles semifinal match against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

After losing the second set, Anisimosa had her serve broken at love to begin the third set by Sabalenka and momentum seemed to be slipping away. But the American persevered and rallied to win the next three games and go 3-1. 

Sabalenka fell down 5-2 in the third set, but won the next two games to bring it back to 5-4, but Anisimova held on to secure the win. 

The only other time Anisimova had played in a Grand Slam semifinal prior to her win over Sabalenka was at the 2019 French Open, when she lost as a 17-year-old. 

AMERICAN TENNIS STAR BEN SHELTON SUFFERS CRUSHING DEFEAT IN WIMBLEDON QUARTERFINALS, JANNIK SINNER ADVANCES

Amanda Anisimova returns the ball

Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. returns the ball to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during the women's singles semifinal match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

The loss for Sabalenka was the third loss she has sustained in the Wimbledon semifinal in her career, with the other two coming in 2021 and 2023. 

Sabalenka had been outstanding at rallying back after dropping the first set in major tournaments as the world No. 1 ranked player was 11-2 in major tournaments when losing the first set going into this match.  

Prior to this match, Sabalenka had only lost one set in the entire tournament. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Aryna Sabalenka returns the ball

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus returns the ball to Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. during the women's singles semifinal match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Anisimova now owns a 6-3 record against Sabalenka in her career. 

Anisimova will play the winner of Belinda Bencic and Iga Switek in the Wimbledon final. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.