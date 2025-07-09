American tennis star Ben Shelton suffers crushing defeat in Wimbledon quarterfinals, Jannik Sinner advances

Expand / Collapse search
Paulina Dedaj
Jannik Sinner moved on to the semifinals of Wimbledon after defeating American tennis star Ben Shelton in straight sets on Wednesday. 

The 22-year-old, competing in his first-ever quarterfinal match at the All England Club, put up a fight, but an injured Sinner appeared flawless in the 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-4 victory. 

Jannik Sinner Wimbledon quarterfinals

Jannik Sinner celebrates winning the men's singles quarterfinal match against Ben Shelton at Wimbledon in London, Wednesday, July 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

"I’m very, very happy about today’s performance," Sinner said during his on-court interview. "Playing against [Shelton] is so difficult. You have chances [but] then he serves very well as we saw in the last game… I’m looking forward to these kinds of battles." 

The 22-year-old recorded 14 aces, including a powerful 118 mph, and he hit the fastest serve of the match at 132 mph. But that's where Shelton’s success ended. He had 38 unforced errors and failed to convert any break points. 

Sinner, on the other hand, powered through an elbow injury to record seven aces and 17 unforced errors. 

Ben Shelton Wimbledon quarterfinals

Ben Shelton during the match against Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon in London, Wednesday, July 9, 2025. (Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

"When you are in a match with a lot of tension, you try to not think about [the injury]. It has improved a lot from yesterday to today," Sinner said. "Yesterday, my day was very short on the practice court – 20 minutes with the coaches only." 

Sinner said despite the lingering pain, he has "no excuse" heading into his fourth consecutive semifinal at a Grand Slam. 

"There is no better stage to play tennis and I think I showed this today," he continued. 

Novak Djokovic Wimbledon quarterfinals

Flavio Cobolli, left, checks on Novak Djokovic after he slipped and fell during a quarterfinal match at Wimbledon, Wednesday, July 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Sinner moves on to play Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic after battling past Flavio Cobolli in their quarterfinal match on Wednesday. The semifinal will mark Djokovic’s 14th appearance in a semifinal appearance at the All England Club. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.