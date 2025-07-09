American tennis star Ben Shelton suffers crushing defeat in Wimbledon quarterfinals, Jannik Sinner advances

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jannik Sinner moved on to the semifinals of Wimbledon after defeating American tennis star Ben Shelton in straight sets on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old, competing in his first-ever quarterfinal match at the All England Club, put up a fight, but an injured Sinner appeared flawless in the 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-4 victory.

"I’m very, very happy about today’s performance," Sinner said during his on-court interview. "Playing against [Shelton] is so difficult. You have chances [but] then he serves very well as we saw in the last game… I’m looking forward to these kinds of battles."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS

The 22-year-old recorded 14 aces, including a powerful 118 mph, and he hit the fastest serve of the match at 132 mph. But that's where Shelton’s success ended. He had 38 unforced errors and failed to convert any break points.

Sinner, on the other hand, powered through an elbow injury to record seven aces and 17 unforced errors.

BEN SHELTON USES WIMBLEDON BIG STAGE TO PLEA FOR SISTER TO GET MORE TIME OFF FROM MORGAN STANLEY JOB

"When you are in a match with a lot of tension, you try to not think about [the injury]. It has improved a lot from yesterday to today," Sinner said. "Yesterday, my day was very short on the practice court – 20 minutes with the coaches only."

Sinner said despite the lingering pain, he has "no excuse" heading into his fourth consecutive semifinal at a Grand Slam.

"There is no better stage to play tennis and I think I showed this today," he continued.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sinner moves on to play Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic after battling past Flavio Cobolli in their quarterfinal match on Wednesday. The semifinal will mark Djokovic’s 14th appearance in a semifinal appearance at the All England Club.