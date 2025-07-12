American Amanda Anisimova suffers crushing, quick defeat to Iga Swiatek in women’s Wimbledon final

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former top-ranked women’s tennis pro Iga Swiatek earned her sixth Grand Slam title on Saturday after she shut out American Amanda Anisimova in the women’s Wimbledon final in just under an hour.

Swiatek, who had won titles on the clay and hard courts, had never advanced past the quarterfinals at the All England Club – until now. After defeating Belinda Bencic in the semifinal in straight sets, Swiatek advanced to the final, where she would face Anisimova.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS

Despite upsetting current world no. 1 Aryna Sabalenka to earn her place in the final, Anisimova struggled greatly during the 57-minute match. She appeared visibly frustrated after losing the first match 6-0, which lasted around 25 minutes.

By comparison, Swiatek looked smooth on the grass court, not relinquishing a single game to win her first Wimbledon title, 6-0, 6-0.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Swiatek became the eighth consecutive first-time women's champion and added to her collection of four French Open titles and one U.S. Open title.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X , and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter .







