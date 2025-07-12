Expand / Collapse search
Wimbledon

American Amanda Anisimova suffers crushing, quick defeat to Iga Swiatek in women’s Wimbledon final

The lopsided match between Swiatek and Anisimova lasted under an hour

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Former top-ranked women’s tennis pro Iga Swiatek earned her sixth Grand Slam title on Saturday after she shut out American Amanda Anisimova in the women’s Wimbledon final in just under an hour.

Swiatek, who had won titles on the clay and hard courts, had never advanced past the quarterfinals at the All England Club – until now. After defeating Belinda Bencic in the semifinal in straight sets, Swiatek advanced to the final, where she would face Anisimova.

Iga Swiatek reacts

Iga Swiatek of Poland reacts during the women's singles final match against Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Despite upsetting current world no. 1 Aryna Sabalenka to earn her place in the final, Anisimova struggled greatly during the 57-minute match. She appeared visibly frustrated after losing the first match 6-0, which lasted around 25 minutes. 

By comparison, Swiatek looked smooth on the grass court, not relinquishing a single game to win her first Wimbledon title, 6-0, 6-0. 

Iga Swiatek in action

Iga Swiatek of Poland returns to Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. during the women's singles final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Swiatek became the eighth consecutive first-time women's champion and added to her collection of four French Open titles and one U.S. Open title. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.