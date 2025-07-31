Alix Earle addresses speculation about NFL boyfriend Braxton Berrios: 'We're not broken up'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Alix Earle, a 24-year-old social media influencer, is speaking out amid chatter that her romance with NFL player Braxton Berrios ended.

Earle addressed the topic during a recent edition of her "Hot Mess" podcast. The episode delved into what it takes to "survive a long-distance relationship."

Earle suggested the rumors about their alleged breakup primarily revolve around her or Berrios being seen in public without each other. Berrios spent the past two football seasons with the Miami Dolphins. But this offseason, he signed with the Houston Texans. Earle appears to spend the majority of her time in South Florida.

"When we go out without each other, everyone's like, 'You and Braxton are broken up because Alix is out at a party without him,'" she recalled.

Earle then made it clear that she simply trusts Berrios.

"I am allowed to go out without my boyfriend and I think we just trust each other," she continued. "It's not a crazy concept to us. Like imagine if Braxton was like, 'You can't go out tonight.' I would be like, 'Well, this isn't gonna work out for me,'" she noted, hypothetically.

Earle added that no major issues about outings have ever surfaced between her and Berrios, saying the pair "never really have that problem." She also said she refrains from "nagging" Berrios and "asking him a million questions when he is having one of his "boy's nights."

"We just kind of trust each other," the content creator concluded.

Training camps recently opened across the NFL and the preseason opened Thursday night with the annual Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio. The Texans open the regular season on Sept. 7 against the Los Angeles Rams.

