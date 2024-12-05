Alix Earle dishes on awkward sideline exchange with NFL boyfriend after saying 'I love you'

Alix Earle recently celebrated her one-year anniversary with Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios, but the popular social media influencer admitted this week that her NFL boyfriend did not exactly reciprocate saying "I love you" when she said it early on in their relationship.

Earle, who is also the host of the popular podcast "Hot Mess," opened up about her relationship with Berrios and the awkward sideline interaction between the two when she confessed her true feelings for him.

The 23-year-old New Jersey native said she made the three-word admission before the Dolphins' first game of the season.

"It was before his first football game last year. It was my first time going seeing him play. Me and my friends were outside tailgating, and I’m like ‘Tequila shots, this will be so fun.’ And I went down to see him on the field, and I was like ‘Hey, have a good game," she recalled on the "Great Company" podcast this week.

"You get like five seconds, and then he runs away, and I was like ‘I love you.’ And he looked at me – he was hugging my friend while he was processing what I just said – and then he looks at me and we both laugh, and then he runs off into the locker room and didn’t say I love you back."

Earle said she spent the entire game thinking about the interaction and what it potentially meant.

"For the whole game I was like ‘I’ve gotta go.’ I just said ‘I love you’ to this man, and he said nothing back to me. I was so freaked out."

After the game, Earle tried to cover herself, claiming she "accidentally" said it. She said Berrious responded "I figured you might’ve been drunk, and it was just like an accident, so I didn’t say it back."

Earle said just a day later, Berrios finally said it back – but the situation does make for an interesting love story.

"It was me first, and it was not reciprocated."

Earle and Berrios celebrated their one-year anniversary last month. She celebrated the day with a sincere post on social media.

"I didn’t know I was capable of this type of love & I feel like I have truly found my other half! I love you," she wrote in a caption on Instagram.

Berrios, 29, and Earle both attended the University of Miami. He was drafted in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft and spent the majority of his NFL career with the New York Jets. After being released in 2023, he signed with Miami on a one-year deal before resigning the following season.

The All-Pro wideout was placed on injured reserve in October after suffering a torn ACL.