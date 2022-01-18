Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alabama Crimson Tide
Published

Alabama QB Bryce Young puts Manning Award next to Heisman

Young finished seventh in the nation in passing efficiency at 167.5 and led the Crimson Tide (13-2) to the national championship game where they lost 33-18 loss to Georgia

By Glenn Guilbeau | OutKick
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young may need some more shelving.

The sophomore from Los Angeles just won the Manning Award, named after former Ole Miss quarterback great Archie Manning, which goes to the nation’s best quarterback.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Heisman Trophy finalist Alabama quarterback Bryce Young speaks with members of the media before attending the Heisman Trophy award ceremony, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Heisman Trophy finalist Alabama quarterback Bryce Young speaks with members of the media before attending the Heisman Trophy award ceremony, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Young just last month became the first Alabama quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy that goes to the nation’s best overall player. He finished second in the nation in the 2021 season in passing yards with 4,872 and in touchdowns passes with 47 as he completed 366 of 547 passes with seven interceptions,

Young finished seventh in the nation in passing efficiency at 167.5 and led the Crimson Tide (13-2) to the national championship game where they lost 33-18 loss to Georgia. Alabama won the SEC with a win over Georgia on Dec. 4 as Young threw for an SEC Championship Game record 421 yards.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws a pass against Cincinnati during the first half of the Cotton Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Arlington, Texas.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws a pass against Cincinnati during the first half of the Cotton Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

The Sugar Bowl committee votes on the award.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Young’s 4,872 yards passing and 47 touchdowns are both Alabama records. His 561 yards passing in a 42-35 win over Arkansas broke an Alabama record that had stood since 1969 when Scott Hunter threw for 484 yards in a 49-26 loss to Auburn. Young completed 31 of 40 passes in that game and threw five touchdowns.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young looks for a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young looks for a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Alabama has won the Manning Award for two straight seasons as Mac Jones won it last year.