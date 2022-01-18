Alabama QB Bryce Young puts Manning Award next to Heisman

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young may need some more shelving.

The sophomore from Los Angeles just won the Manning Award, named after former Ole Miss quarterback great Archie Manning, which goes to the nation’s best quarterback.

Young just last month became the first Alabama quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy that goes to the nation’s best overall player. He finished second in the nation in the 2021 season in passing yards with 4,872 and in touchdowns passes with 47 as he completed 366 of 547 passes with seven interceptions,

Young finished seventh in the nation in passing efficiency at 167.5 and led the Crimson Tide (13-2) to the national championship game where they lost 33-18 loss to Georgia. Alabama won the SEC with a win over Georgia on Dec. 4 as Young threw for an SEC Championship Game record 421 yards.

The Sugar Bowl committee votes on the award.

Young’s 4,872 yards passing and 47 touchdowns are both Alabama records. His 561 yards passing in a 42-35 win over Arkansas broke an Alabama record that had stood since 1969 when Scott Hunter threw for 484 yards in a 49-26 loss to Auburn. Young completed 31 of 40 passes in that game and threw five touchdowns.

Alabama has won the Manning Award for two straight seasons as Mac Jones won it last year.