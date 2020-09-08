Adrian Peterson joining Lions causes new teammate to fan boy: 'I was freaking out so much'

The Detroit Lions' signing of Adrian Peterson had at least one player over the moon.

Lions center Frank Ragnow said Monday he was “freaking out” after the team had signed Peterson. Ragnow said the veteran running back was one of his favorite players growing up.

“I was freaking out so much," Ragnow said. "What year was he drafted, what was it like (2007) or something like that? I think I got a jersey right when he entered the league and I remember, A.D., All Day baby. I remember him running for 296 (yards) vs. the Chargers. I mean, wild. Just wild. I can’t even describe it. My family’s freaking out, all my friends back home are freaking out. It’s pretty cool,” Ragnow said, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Ragnow said he introduced himself as Frank but had to keep his fan emotions in check.

Detroit drafted Ragnow in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Arkansas. He’s originally from Victoria, Minn.

Peterson was a surprise cut by the Washington Football Team. He’s listed as the Lions’ third-string running back heading into the first week of the season.

The former NFL MVP rushed for 1,042 yards and seven touchdowns in 2018. He then rushed for 898 yards and five touchdowns last season. He has not made a Pro Bowl since the 2015 season.

Peterson is fifth all time and second among active players in career rushing yards. He has totaled 14,216 rushing yards between 2007 and 2019.