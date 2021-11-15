Expand / Collapse search
Green Bay Packers
Published

Aaron Rodgers 'misty-eyed' returning to Packers, avoids talking what-ifs around vax status

Aaron Rodgers returned from the COVID list with a start on Sunday

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Aaron Rodgers savored the moment he returned to Lambeau Field after missing last week’s Green Bay Packers game with COVID-19 and admitted he was a bit "misty-eyed" as he was greeted with cheers.

Rodgers was 23-for-37 with 292 passing yards and an interception. The Packers got two rushing touchdowns from A.J. Dillon and Green Bay defeated the Seattle Seahawks, 17-0.

GREEN BAY, WI - NOVEMBER 14: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) leads the team onto the field during a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field on November 14, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

"I just don't take these things for granted, walking off the field as a winner. Just walking out with Preston [Smith], who I have so much love and appreciation for, and then hearing that type of response from the crowd, it was a little extra special today," Rodgers said, via the Packers’ website.

Rodgers created a firestorm with his explanation for being unvaccinated and his reasoning for seeking homeopathic treatments to be "immunized" instead of vaccinated against the coronavirus. He said on his last "Pat McAfee Show" appearance he took responsibility for misleading people.

"Everybody has an opinion and I understand that it's a very polarizing issue for some individuals but I'm just focusing on the support that I got and it was deep and wide, and greatly appreciated," Rodgers said Sunday night, via ESPN. "There's always going to be criticism in this world. I don't define myself by the criticism but I understand it's a part of this because this issue is definitely polarizing. But again, I'm just so deeply grateful for all the people that reached out."

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 14: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks to pass the ball during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field on November 14, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

When he was given a hypothetical suggestion about the possibility of missing the Super Bowl because of his vaccination status, Rodgers wasn’t biting on a "what-if" question.

"I don't really like playing the what-if games. So what I do know is I have more than two months right now where my protocol's not testing every single day. So that's kind of the only thing I'm thinking about. I don't like playing the hypothetical game. Obviously, you'd love to be playing the second weekend in February and hopefully we're in that position," he concluded.

It’s possible the Packers could get to the Super Bowl this season. Green Bay is now 8-2 with the win over Seattle and was only one win away from an appearance last season.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 14: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers walks off the field after defeating the Seattle Seahawks 17-0 at Lambeau Field on November 14, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Packers still have four divisional games to go and a big matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at the end of the month.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com