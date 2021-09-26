Aaron Rodgers leads Packers to thrilling victory over 49ers

Aaron Rodgers only needed 37 seconds.

After the San Francisco 49ers scored on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Jimmy Garoppolo to Kyle Juszczyk put the team up one point, the Packers quarterback only needed to get the team in field goal position to give Mason Crosby a shot.

Rodgers targeted Davante Adams twice to quickly get the ball up the field with no timeouts and left the game up to Crosby to kick the game-winner. The veteran delivered and the Packers won the game, 30-28.

The reigning NFL MVP told NBC’s Michelle Tafoya after the game he believed his Week 1 performance was an "anomaly" and his play on Sunday night doubled down on that notion. He was 23-for-33 with two touchdown passes – one to Adams and the other to Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Adams had 12 catches for 132 yards. He was involved in a controversial no-call when it appeared he was interfered with on a hard hit as he was trying to catch a ball. The refs didn’t pull out the flag.

The 49ers played tough the entire game.

The team received a spark in the second quarter when Trey Lance got the team on the board before halftime. San Francisco was down 17-14 going into the fourth quarter. The team cut the lead to three on a Trey Sermon rushing touchdown and later took the lead on the Garoppolo touchdown pass.

But the defense couldn’t hold off the Packers’ charge.

Garoppolo finished 25-for-40 with 257 passing yards, two touchdown passes, an interception and a crucial fumble in the fourth. Sermon finished with 31 yards on the ground. George Kittle had seven catches for 92 yards. Brandon Aiyuk had the other touchdown catch.

Green Bay and San Francisco are both 2-1 on the season.