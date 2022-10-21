How much does Aaron Rodgers make? Here are the quarterback's career statistics

Aaron Rodgers, the all-American quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, has one of the highest-paying player contracts in the entire National Football League. He is considered one of the best quarterbacks currently competing in the NFL. After his college football career ended at UC Berkley, the Packers chose him in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft.

As a rookie, Rodgers joined the team with a contract that ended up paying $2,350,000 for his year with the team. Over the years, however, Rodger would go on to surpass his initial earnings and earn a Super Bowl ring.

In 2008, Rodgers took Brett Favre's position as the Packer's starting quarterback and took the franchise to Super Bowl XLV during the 2010 season against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Packers, led by Rodgers, defeated the Steelers by a score of 31-25. Rodgers had no interceptions, completed three touchdowns, and made 304 yards. He earned his first Super MVP and was named Athlete of the Year by the Associated Press for his overall season performance.

What are his career statistics?

The 38-year-old quarterback has competed in 17 seasons so far in the NFL and has led the league in touchdown-to-interception six times. Rodgers is one of only four players in the league to win NFL MVP in consecutive seasons and has led in the lowest passion interception percentage for six different seasons. He also ranks quite high on the NFL's all-time regular season career passer rating at third.

His overall career statistics stand at 7,327 passing attempts, 4,791 passing completions, 56,763 passing yards, 3,381 rushing yards, and 34 rushing touchdowns.

How much does he make a year?

In March 2022, Rodgers signed a three-year contract extension with the Packers that will see him earn up to 150 million by the end of 2024. Originally, Rodgers was set to earn $26 million in 2022, but the new brings it up to $42 million. In 2023, he will earn $59 million and $49 million in 2024, according to multiple reports. Moreover, his total career earnings are over $300 million.

"We are very pleased to be able to come to an agreement with Aaron that keeps him in Green Bay," Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said in a statement. "His play on the field and leadership in our locker room remain vital in our pursuit of another Super Bowl title. The agreement also allows us to maintain and enhance what we feel is already a very competitive roster."

Who is he dating?

Aaron Rodgers started dating actress Shailene Woodley in 2020, and the pair became engaged by February 2021 but called the union off a year later. The quarterback is currently not dating anyone.