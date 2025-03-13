Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Rams

Aaron Donald once made a Make-A-Wish recipient throw up during an intense workout

Matthew Stafford told the story on the 'New Heights' podcast

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford called his former teammate Aaron Donald a "maniac" in the weight room, and he had a story to back up that claim. 

Stafford recalled the time when a Make-A-Wish recipient worked out with Donald, and how it all went terribly wrong for the young fan.

"I’ll never forget we had like a Make-A-Wish kid, ‘My dream is to go be with Aaron Donald for a day,’ kinda thing. And thankfully, this kid at that point had beaten the odds and beaten the cancer he had, I believe, and was really on the mend, and it was really cool," Stafford told NFL brothers Jason and Travis Kelce during a recent appearance on "New Heights."

Aaron Donald runs onto the field

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) enters the field before the game against the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium.  (Kirby Lee-USA Today Sports)

"He came in, and you were like, ‘Oh man, this guy’s like going good.’ High school kid, bigger kid, loved to play football and AD was like, ‘Cool, come work out with me.’ I’m walking by I’m like, ‘Yo, what’s about (to happen).’"

"I’m over there doing like banded something and 30 minutes in and AD’s just ripping curls out. Next thing you know, this kid is puking in the trashcan in the hallway. And I’m like, ‘AD! Can you please like have a little couth, a little understanding.’"

The Make-A-Wish kid was Kyle Frazier, who reposted the clip on social media and chimed in on the story. 

"Definitely a workout I will never forget, but you forgot the part where I came back and finished!" Frazier posted on X.

Aaron Donald celebrates

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) celebrates in the first half of a game against the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium in December 2023. (Yannick Peterhans-USA Today Sports)

Frazier ended up playing college football at Georgia Southern as an offensive lineman. 

Jason Kelce responded to Frazier’s post with praise. 

"Puke and Rally! You’re a beast brotha, love everything about this!" Kelce said. 

Donald responded with three crying laughing emojis and one facepalm emoji to the "New Heights" Instagram post.

Aaron Donald hits Kyler Murray

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) is tackled by Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) in the second half at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Nov. 26, 2023. (IMAGN)

Donald will likely be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, as he was one of the best defensive tackles of all time, recording a remarkable 111 sacks in 154 career games. 

Donald made the Pro Bowl every season of his 10-year career, won the defensive player of the year award three times and was an eight-time All-Pro and a Super Bowl champion. 

And Donald didn’t slow down his work in the weight room for anyone, not even a Make-A-Wish recipient. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.