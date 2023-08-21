Expand / Collapse search
Brazil

7 fans of Brazil’s Corinthians soccer team die after bus crashes, flips over

36 passengers also sustained injuries following a soccer championship game between Brazil’s Corinthians, Cruzeiro

A bus carrying fans of the Brazilian soccer team Corinthians crashed Sunday following a match in the city of Belo Horizonte, killing at least seven people and injuring 36 others, police said.

The seven dead were members of a club of supporters of Corinthians called Gavioes da Fiel. They had traveled from the city of Taubaté in northeast Sao Paulo state to watch their team's 1-1 draw with Cruzeiro in a Brazilian championship game Saturday evening.

At least seven people have died in a bus crash in Brazil, following a soccer championship game between teams Corinthians and Cruzeiro. 

Passengers told local media the bus lost its breaks and flipped over trying to avoid a head on crash with another bus.

Corinthians said in a statement it will give support to families of the victims. Other Brazilian clubs also expressed their sorrow for the accident as did President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who is also a fan of the club.