Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Denver Broncos
Published

Broncos add Mike McGlinchey to beef up offensive line for Russell Wilson: reports

The Broncos' offense was putrid in 2022

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 13 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 13

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Denver Broncos appeared to add more protection on the offensive line for Russell Wilson as the star quarterback enters his second season with the team following the blockbuster trade from last offseason.

The Broncos and offensive lineman Mike McGlinchey agreed to a five-year deal on Monday as the NFL’s "legal tampering" period opened up, according to multiple reports. The deal is worth $87.5 million with more than $50 million guaranteed, the NFL Network reported.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos rushes for a touchdown against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos rushes for a touchdown against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The deals cannot be made official until 4 p.m. ET – the official start of the 2023 season.

McGlinchey was the No. 9 overall pick of the San Francisco 49ers in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played in all of the team’s 17 games in 2022 protecting Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy as San Francisco made an appearance in the NFC Championship. He only played in eight games in 2021.

Mike McGlinchey of the San Francisco 49ers during the Washington Commanders game at Levi's Stadium on Dec. 24, 2022, in Santa Clara, California.

Mike McGlinchey of the San Francisco 49ers during the Washington Commanders game at Levi's Stadium on Dec. 24, 2022, in Santa Clara, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

CHIEFS’ CHRIS JONES VOWS HE ‘WILL NOT PLAY FOR ANOTHER FRANCHISE’ AHEAD FREE AGENCY

The 28-year-old will now have the opportunity to protect Wilson, who had a rough first season with the Broncos. Denver fired coach Nathaniel Hackett and hired Sean Payton to replace him at the start of the year. Payton took a year off from coaching after being with the New Orleans Saints for 15 seasons.

Denver was 5-12 in 2022. The team was 21st in yards gained and 32nd in points scored.

Russell Wilson of the Broncos warms up before the Los Angeles Chargers game at Empower Field At Mile High on Jan. 8, 2023, in Denver.

Russell Wilson of the Broncos warms up before the Los Angeles Chargers game at Empower Field At Mile High on Jan. 8, 2023, in Denver. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McGlinchey could be the start of a changing offense for Denver. Some extra protection is sure to do Wilson some good moving forward.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.