Score big savings with these 10 deals on NFL fan gear during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

Find touchdown-worthy deals on hats, shirts, flags and more

Christopher Murray By Christopher Murray Fox News
Prepare for game day with these sales on NFL gear. 

Prepare for game day with these sales on NFL gear.  (iStock)

Football season is here, which means fans everywhere are dusting off their jerseys and gearing up for game day in true NFL fashion.

This year, add to your NFL gear collection or finally get your first jersey for less thanks to Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. You’ll earn a discount on everything from ball caps to t-shirts, beanies and more.

To take advantage of all the Prime Big Deal Day deals, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Short sleeve NFL t-shirt: on sale for $25.89

Original price: $29.99

Grab an NFL t-shirt on sale now. 

Grab an NFL t-shirt on sale now.  (Amazon )

A comfortable and affordable way to show off your love for your team is an NFL t-shirt with your team’s logo. These shirts are 100% cotton and are officially licensed by the NFL. They’re a unisex fit, so everyone can show their team spirit.

NFL team logo beanie: on sale for $19.54

Original price: $22.99

Stay warm when the weather starts getting cold. 

Stay warm when the weather starts getting cold.  (Amazon )

Watching games in person? A beanie with your team’s logo is the perfect way to stay warm and show your team pride. The beanies are made from a comfortable material, so they won’t end up scratchy and too hot.

NFL flag: on sale for $25.49

Original price: $29.99

It's time to put up your flag now that football season is officially here. 

It's time to put up your flag now that football season is officially here.  (Amazon )

Put NFL flags inside or outside your home and show everyone who you support on game day. Choose from a big or small size or get both and put out flags everywhere!

NFL lanyard: on sale for $7.18

Original price: $10.99

Carry everything you need on your new NFL lanyard. 

Carry everything you need on your new NFL lanyard.  (Amazon )

At work, at the gym or on the go, demonstrate your team pride with an NFL lanyard. Each lanyard has official color schemes and a clip-on a key ring you can unclip as needed.

NFL sheer caftan: on sale for $30.54

Original price: $37.99

Caftans are comfortable and stylish. 

Caftans are comfortable and stylish.  (Amazon )

Women who don’t want to compromise on style, but still want to show their love for their team can wear this NFL caftan. It’s a sheer shirt that’s lightweight and flowy so you’ll stay comfortable during football season.

NFL to-go mug: on sale for $19.60

Original price: $27.99

Take your favorite team with you everywhere with a to-go mug. 

Take your favorite team with you everywhere with a to-go mug.  (Amazon )

Whether you’re watching the game at home or on the go, an NFL to-go mug keeps your drinks hot or cold for hours. You’ll get a 30 oz. mug with a stainless steel finish that’s designed to last for years.

Unisex NFL bath robe: on sale for $31.43

Original price: $49.99

Relax in style with an NFL team logo robe. 

Relax in style with an NFL team logo robe.  (Amazon )

Watching the game doesn’t mean you can’t be comfortable. An NFL bath robe is super soft and comfortable, and the unisex fit makes it the perfect option for both men and women. You can choose from select colors so you can personalize the robe to your style.

NFL logo gaiter: on sale for $24.37

Original price: $34.99

Keep your ears, nose and face warm with an NFL gaiter. 

Keep your ears, nose and face warm with an NFL gaiter.  (Amazon)

An NFL-brand gaiter will keep you warm all fall and winter. Simply slide it over your head, and it gives you a hood and a face protector. The face shield features a bright logo of your favorite team.

NFL team logo hat: on sale for $25.49

Original price: $29.99

Show your team some love every day with a simple NFL hat. 

Show your team some love every day with a simple NFL hat.  (Amazon )

Go simple and show your team spirit with an NFL team hat featuring your team’s logo. The baseball hat is the ideal addition to any outfit, no matter where you are. There are different color options for each team, so you have plenty of options.

NFL lounge pants: on sale for $29.74

Original price: $34.99

Settle in for the game anywhere with a comfy pair of NFL sweatpants. 

Settle in for the game anywhere with a comfy pair of NFL sweatpants.  (Amazon )

NFL lounge pants can be warm just about anywhere you want to be comfortable. They’re perfect for the gym, shopping, napping, lounging and everything in between. 

