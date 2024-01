Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The Michigan Wolverines completed their perfect season on Monday, defeating Washington to finish the year 15-0 and winning their first national championship since 1997.

The Wolverines were the favorites to take home the title for most of the season after returning quarterback J.J. McCarthy and running back Blake Corum.

Despite multiple off-the-field issues, including a sign-stealing scandal that took the sport by storm, the Wolverines won their third straight Big Ten title before finally breaking through in the College Football Playoff.

Jim Harbaugh’s future is a question mark as his name continues to be mentioned for NFL openings. So, what are Michigan’s odds of being repeat champions?

Let’s take a look at the 2025 College Football Playoff national championship odds, according to Caesars Sportsbook.

Georgia Bulldogs: +350

Georgia was one game away from its third straight appearance in the College Football Playoff and a chance at a three-peat.

It wasn’t meant to be as Alabama continued its hot streak in the SEC Championship Game. But was Georgia one of the four "best" teams in the country this season? Probably.

The Bulldogs went on to destroy a depleted Florida State team in the Orange Bowl, defeating the Seminoles, 63-3.

Georgia will return starting quarterback Carson Beck for his senior season after he threw for 3,941 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. The Bulldogs also pulled in the No. 1 recruiting class for 2024, according to 247 Sports.

"Obviously, they’re going to lose [Brock] Bowers," Caesars Sportsbook college football lead Joey Feazel told Fox News Digital. "They’ll lose some guys to the NFL like they do every year. But Carson Beck will have a little bit of experience under his belt. We expect them to hit the ground running next year. As they usually do."

Alabama Crimson Tide: +650

On Wednesday night, the college football world received bombshell news that Alabama head coach Nick Saban would retire. Saban won six championships with the Crimson Tide and one while the head coach at LSU.

The news comes just over a week after Alabama lost to Michigan in the CFP semifinals and after Saban's 17th season as head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Jalen Milroe will enter the 2024 season as a Heisman Trophy favorite after his spectacular second half of the 2023 season.

"They had a down year. And a down year for Alabama was going out in the playoff," Feazel said before the Saban news broke. "We’re going to have a little bit of a change with the 12-team playoff. That’s eight games added to this playoff format, which is going to make a difference. There’s going to be a non-Power Five guaranteed every year.

"So, a little bit of change, but that doesn’t change how we believe Georgia and Alabama will truly be the class."

Alabama’s 2024 class is ranked second-best in the country, according to 247 Sports.

Ohio State Buckeyes: +750

The Buckeyes have a Michigan problem, but they’re hopeful a new quarterback can turn the tide.

Ohio State lost to Michigan for the third straight year in 2023, keeping the Buckeyes out of the Big Ten Championship Game and the CFP.

Starting quarterback Kyle McCord surprisingly entered the transfer portal, leaving an opening under center. Former Kansas State starter Will Howard announced last week that he'd head to Columbus after going 12-5 the last two years in Manhattan, Kansas.

"I'm glad I took my time with this decision," Howard told ESPN. "Through it, I got to learn a lot about myself and college football in general. It was a great process. I'm really glad I ended up choosing Ohio State."

"I knew that if I passed this up, I'd regret passing up the chance to go be the quarterback at Ohio State. I knew I'd be kicking myself if I passed up this opportunity."

Ohio State has the fifth-ranked 2024 class, per 247 Sports.

Michigan Wolverines: +1000

Will the Michigan Wolverines have Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines in 2024? The answer to that question will have a large impact on Michigan’s repeat chances.

The Wolverines snapped a 26-year national championship drought on Monday after a tumultuous season that saw Harbaugh suspended for six total games.

After defeating Washington, Harbaugh didn’t give anything away about his future.

"I just want to enjoy this. I hope you give me that. Can a guy have that?" Harbaugh said. "Does it always have to be, ‘What’s next, what’s the future?’"

J.J. McCarthy can also enter the 2024 NFL Draft.

Oregon Ducks: +1000

Dan Lanning went into the transfer portal and landed a big fish for 2024.

With Bo Nix leaving for the NFL Draft, Lanning needed a quarterback who could step in immediately as the Ducks make the move to the Big Ten.

Enter Dillon Gabriel .

Gabriel will play for his third college team after beginning his career at UCF. He threw for more than 3,000 yards in 2022 and 2023 and led the Sooners to a 10-2 record in 2023.

The senior QB will now play for an Oregon team primed to make a run at the national title and in an offense that should allow him to thrive.

In 2023, Oregon was second in the country in yards (527.4) and points per game (44.2), resulting in Nix being one of the four finalists for the Heisman.

Texas Longhorns: +1000

Texas is definitely "back." Now, can they build on their success?

Steve Sarkisian took Texas to the playoff for the first time after winning the Big 12 Championship for the first time since 2009. He did so with a run defense ranked in the top 5 nationally and an offense ranked eighth in yards per game.

Starting quarterback Quinn Ewers has yet to announce whether he’ll return for a third season, and running back Jonathan Brooks and star defensive tackle Byron Murphy II have already declared for the draft.

The SEC is waiting for Texas in 2024 as the Longhorns leave the Big 12.

Ole Miss Rebels: +1400

LSU Tigers: +1400

Florida State Seminoles: +2000

Notre Dame: +2200