Indiana high school sports star Noah Knigga went viral over the last few weeks – but it wasn’t for his athletic abilities on the basketball court or football field.

The Lawrenceburg High School athlete was the talk of social media because of his unusual last name. While other football players like Rowdy Beers have gone viral because of their unique names, many wondered how they were going to pronounce the aspiring college athlete’s last name.

Former NFL star Robert Griffin III was on the case.

He interviewed Knigga and his family to get the 411 on how his last name is pronounced.

He said it’s pronounced "Ka-nay-guh."

"For some people it might ruin the name, I don’t think it ruins the name at all," Griffin said. "I think you should get a couple T-shirts that say ‘Knigga Please.’ I think it would be hilarious."

Knigga’s dad said he didn’t think anyone has gotten mad about their last name but has been questioned about it.

The class of 2025 recruit appears to be on a path to play college football.

According to 247 Sports, Knigga has visited West Virginia, Miami (OH) and James Madison as he looks to secure a scholarship for the next steps.