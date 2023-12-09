Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Oregon Ducks

Oregon lands Bo Nix’s replacement as former Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel commits to Ducks

Gabriel has one year of eligibility left

Joe Morgan By Joe Morgan Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 9 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 9

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks have landed another top transfer quarterback. 

As Bo Nix prepares for the Heisman Trophy ceremony on Saturday night, Oregon has found his replacement. 

Dillon Gabriel warms up

Dillon Gabriel, #8 of the Oklahoma Sooners, throws a pass during warmups before their game against the Brigham Young Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium on November 18, 2023, in Provo, Utah.  (Photo by  (Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

Dillon Gabriel, who has been the starting quarterback at Oklahoma for the past two seasons, announced Saturday morning that he’s heading to Eugene. 

‘AMERICA’S GAME’ TAKES CENTER STAGE AS ARMY AND NAVY SQUARE OFF FOR 124TH TIME

Gabriel will play for his third college team after beginning his career at UCF and has one year of eligibility remaining.

Gabriel threw for more than 3,000 yards in 2022 and 2023 and led the Sooners to a 10-2 record this season. Oklahoma plays Arizona in the Alamo Bowl.

Gabriel announced his transfer after Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby took the Mississippi State head coaching job.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dillon Gabriel celebrates a touchdown

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel, #8 of the Oklahoma Sooners, pumps his fist after running for a five-yard touchdown against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the fourth quarter at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on November 11, 2023, in Norman, Oklahoma. Dillon ran for three touchdowns and threw for two more. Oklahoma won 59-20.  (Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

"The past two years at OU as a Sooner I have made memories with friends and family that remind me how blessed I am," Gabriel said in part after entering his name into the transfer portal. "I have been able to play football for an amazing group of coaches and alongside men who have become my brothers. More than anything, I have grown in faith and love. I appreciate and cherish these memories and relationships forever."

Lanning now has another mobile quarterback to work with after two seasons of Nix running the offense. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dan Lanning in tunnel

Oregon coach Dan Lanning leads his team onto the field before the game against Colorado in Eugene on Saturday, September 23, 2023. (Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK)

In 2023, Oregon was second in the country in yards (527.4) and points per game (44.2), resulting in Nix being in New York for the Heisman presentation on Saturday night. 

Nix was also a transfer after spending his first three years at Auburn. 

Fox News Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.