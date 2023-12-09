Oregon lands Bo Nix’s replacement as former Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel commits to Ducks

Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks have landed another top transfer quarterback.

As Bo Nix prepares for the Heisman Trophy ceremony on Saturday night, Oregon has found his replacement.

Dillon Gabriel , who has been the starting quarterback at Oklahoma for the past two seasons, announced Saturday morning that he’s heading to Eugene.

‘AMERICA’S GAME’ TAKES CENTER STAGE AS ARMY AND NAVY SQUARE OFF FOR 124TH TIME

Gabriel will play for his third college team after beginning his career at UCF and has one year of eligibility remaining.

Gabriel threw for more than 3,000 yards in 2022 and 2023 and led the Sooners to a 10-2 record this season. Oklahoma plays Arizona in the Alamo Bowl.

Gabriel announced his transfer after Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby took the Mississippi State head coaching job.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"The past two years at OU as a Sooner I have made memories with friends and family that remind me how blessed I am," Gabriel said in part after entering his name into the transfer portal. "I have been able to play football for an amazing group of coaches and alongside men who have become my brothers. More than anything, I have grown in faith and love. I appreciate and cherish these memories and relationships forever."

Lanning now has another mobile quarterback to work with after two seasons of Nix running the offense.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2023, Oregon was second in the country in yards (527.4) and points per game (44.2), resulting in Nix being in New York for the Heisman presentation on Saturday night.

Nix was also a transfer after spending his first three years at Auburn.

Fox News Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.