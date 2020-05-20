2020 Travelers Championship: What to know about the event

The Travelers Championship is one of the bigger golf tournaments that is not considered to be in the grand slam category in the sport.

The 2020 event will be totally different from past tournaments. The TPC River Highlands Course in Cromwell, Conn., will feature no fans due to safeguards amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The event this week will feature some of the best fields in the tournament’s history. Bubba Watson, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson are expected to be golfing.

The tournament is also working with the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving to help to build positive relationships between police officers and African-Americans and other communities of color.

Here are other things to know about the tournament.

WHERE: TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

WHEN: June 25-28

PRIZE FUND: $7.2 million

TV: GOLF Channel, CBS

LAST FIVE WINNERS

2019: CHEZ REAVIE

Chez Reavie won his first Travelers Championship last year. He scored a 17-under par and defeated Keegan Bradley and Zach Sucher by four strokes.

2018: BUBBA WATSON

Bubba Watson picked up his third Travelers Championship in 2018. He scored a 17-under par and built a comfortable three-stroke lead over Paul Casey, Stewart Cink, J.B. Holmes and Beau Hossler.

2017: JORDAN SPIETH

Jordan Spieth added a Travelers Championship trophy to his run in 2017. The young star needed a playoff to get past Daniel Berger. Spieth scored a 12-under par.

2016: RUSSELL KNOX

Russell Knox is the only international player since 2013 to win a Travelers title. Knox, from Scotland, narrowly defeated Jerry Kelly. He finished with a 14-under par.

2015: BUBBA WATSON

Bubba Watson won his second Travelers Championship in 2015. He needed a playoff to get past Paul Casey. Watson finished with a 16-under par. He won his first Travelers in 2010.

BETTING ODDS

Who are the favorites to win the Travelers? Rory McIlroy (+1200), Justin Thomas (+1200), Bryson DeChambeau (+1200), Brooks Koepka (+1800), Jon Rahm (+1800), Webb Simpson (+2000), Patrick Cantlay (+2200) and Dustin Johnson (+2500).

What to look out for? Alex Donohue, a sports betting industry expert at Bet-NJ.com, says to keep eyes on Bryson DeChambeau during the tournament.

“Bryson DeChambeau has delivered on his promise to put on muscle and comes into the PGA Travelers Championship off the back of good form in his two outings since lockdown, owing to the accuracy of his tee shots. Oddsmakers predict this weekend's event will be a paradise for the big hitters and DeChambeau's form as well as his change to a 5.5-degree driver, as opposed to most using a 9-10.5, is why he is joint-favorite to win,” Donohue says.

“DeChambeau was 27/1 to win this tournament 12 months ago.

“Oddsmakers are preparing themselves for a high-odds winner because of the unique way the tournament has been priced. Form plays a huge part in a player's odds and the recent break means a player may play much better than oddsmakers expect.”

