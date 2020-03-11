2020 Southland Conference women's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2020 Southland Conference women’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The tournament is set to begin March 12 and run through March 15, taking place at the Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas.

Eight of the conference’s 13 teams made the tournament.

Here is the schedule for the Southland tournament.

MARCH 12 – FIRST ROUND

No. 5 New Orleans vs. No. 8 Southeastern Louisiana (Noon ET)

No. 6 Nicholls State vs. No. 7 Incarnate Word (2:30 p.m. ET)

MARCH 13 – QUARTERFINALS

No. 4 Sam Houston State vs. First-round winner (Noon ET)

No. 3 Abilene Christian vs. First-round winner (2:30 p.m. ET)

MARCH 14 – SEMIFINALS

No. 1 Texas A&M-Coprus Christi vs. Quarterfinal winner (2 p.m. ET)

No. 2 Stephen F. Austin vs. Quarterfinal winner (4:30 p.m. ET)

MARCH 15 – CHAMPIONSHIP

Semifinal winner vs. Semifinal winner (2 p.m. ET)

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

BREANNA WRIGHT, ABILENE CHRISTIAN: Breanna Wright put an exclamation point on her dominance in the conference by winning the Southland Player of the Year. She was also an All-Southland selection for the third time in her collegiate career.

DOMINIQUE GOLIGHTLY, ABILENE CHRISTIAN: Dominique Golightly was another solid player for the Wildcats this season. She averaged 15.4 points and 5.8 rebounds during the regular season.

IMANI ROBINSON, INCARNATE WORD: Imani Robinson was named to the All-Southland First Team. She is averaging 14.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game this season.

AMBER LEGGETT, SAM HOUSTON STATE: Amber Leggett had a solid season for Sam Houston State. Leggett heads to the Southland tournament averaging 15.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

STEPHANIE VISSCHER, STEPHEN F. AUSTIN: Stephanie Visscher was named to the All-Conference First Team for her performance this season. She is averaging 13.3 points and 6.4 rebounds for the second-seeded Ladyjacks.

2019 CHAMPION

Abilene Christian defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in 2019, 69-68. Breanna Wright was named tournament MVP.