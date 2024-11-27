Expand / Collapse search
Fox & Friends Recipes

Perfecting the smoked turkey this holiday season with Chef Duran's recipe

Celebrity Chef George Duran offers the perfect recipe to finetune your smoked turkey this Thanksgiving

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Chef George Duran puts a twist on Thanksgiving classics Video

Chef George Duran puts a twist on Thanksgiving classics

'Take This Dish and Twist It' author shares recipes.

Smoked Turkey

By George Duran 

Ingredients: 

1 whole turkey (12-14 lbs) 

1/2 cup olive oil or melted butter 

1/4 cup kosher salt 

2 tbsp black pepper 

2 tbsp smoked paprika 

1 tbsp garlic powder 

1 tbsp onion powder 

1 tsp cayenne pepper (optional) 

1 cup apple cider or broth (for basting) 

Wood chips (apple, cherry, or hickory recommended) 

Instructions: Rinse and pat the turkey dry. Remove giblets and neck if included. Rub the turkey inside and out with olive oil or melted butter. Combine the salt, pepper, smoked paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, and cayenne (if using). Generously rub the seasoning mixture all over the turkey, including under the skin and inside the cavity. Preheat the smoker to 225-250°F. Add your chosen wood chips to the smoker for avor. Place the turkey breast-side up on the smoker rack. Smoke for about 30-40 minutes per pound, maintaining the smoker temperature. Baste with apple cider or broth every hour to keep the turkey moist. The turkey is done when the internal temperature reaches 165°F in the thickest part of the breast and 175°F in the thigh. Use a meat thermometer for accuracy. Remove the turkey from the smoker and tent loosely with foil. Let it rest for 20-30 minutes before carving.

