Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Digging History
Published

World's priciest painting, allegedly by Da Vinci, could reappear in the Louvre

Christopher Carbone
By Christopher Carbone | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 23Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 23

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 23 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

The world's most expensive painting, known as "Salvator Mundi,"  could make an appearance at the Louvre in Paris this week.

The painting, which may have been produced by Leonardo da Vinci, depicts Jesus holding a transparent globe in one hand and offering a blessing with the other.

After the painting was sold for $450 million at Christie's in November 2017, a source told The Wall Street Journal that it was acquired by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and would be displayed at the Louvre Abu Dhabi museum the following year.

According to AFP, which first reported the news of its potential arrival in Paris, the painting was never shown in Abu Dhabi. A prominent art dealer told the news out that the painting was making the rounds on bin Salman's yacht.

EPIC SPACE TIME-LAPSE CAPTURED FROM INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION

Leonardo da Vinci's "Salvator Mundi"

Leonardo da Vinci's "Salvator Mundi"

Art experts are split over whether the painting is a genuine da Vinci, according to AFP, with some arguing it was not painted by the Renaissance master personally but rather by an apprentice in his studio.

Their evidence for this theory? They claim one of Jesus' fingers is poorly done, and also note that the painting is not mentioned in any of the painter's correspondence or that of his contemporaries, reports AFP.

However, Dianne Modestini, the American restorer who apparently rescued the work from a state of disrepair, claims that it is authentic.

The special exhibition of da Vinci's work at the Louvre runs from Thursday through Feb. 24.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Do you work in Silicon Valley? Contact me at christopher.carbone@foxnews.com or Twitter DM at @christocarbone. (PR pitches by email only, please.)