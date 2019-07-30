'World’s fastest seagull' stuns experts

A seagull that traveled more than 500 miles from Britain to Spain in just seven days has stunned experts.

The lesser black-backed gull was recorded by the Alderney Bird Observatory in the Channel Islands on July 17, the Observatory explained, in a Facebook post. The same bird was spotted at Ares Beach in A Coruna Spain, on July 24.

“The individual has travelled 838km [520.7 miles] in 7 days!,” the Bird Observatory wrote, in its Facebook post.

The bird had originally been ringed at Burhou Island in the Channel Islands, enabling researchers to record its movements.

Alderney Bird Observatory warden John Horton said that the distance traveled by the bird in such a short period of time was unusual. "It could be wind direction. It could have known there was a safe place with plenty to eat so it just headed straight there,” he told SWNS. "They have stop-off points along their migration."

Horton explained that the gulls come to Burhou Island off Alderney to breed during the summer. They have been known to migrate as far as Morocco.

The Channel Islands, which British Crown Dependencies, are located in the English Channel off the coast of Northern France.

