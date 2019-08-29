Wildlife photographer captures images of dragonflies covered in dew: It 'clung to their bodies like jewels'

A wildlife photographer was stunned when he came across dragonflies covered in morning dew, giving the illusion the small insects were diamond-encrusted.

Andrew Fusek Peters captured the remarkable images Wednesday morning just as the sun was rising, he told SWNS. The photos were taken at Stiperstones hill in Shropshire, England.

“I got into position well before first light and just watched as the sun rose. It was an awesome thing to witness and the effect of the sun on the dewdrops was spectacular,” he said. “The dawn dew clung to their bodies like jewels to create a wonderful set of pictures.”

The dragonflies pictured are Black Darters, per SWNS. These black, narrow-bodied creatures are typically found in Scotland, Wales, North Ireland, Northern England and in some areas in Southern England, according to The Wildlife Trusts. They are most commonly seen from June to October.

Black Darter dragonflies are small, typically ranging from roughly 3 to 3.4 cm in length — they are the smallest species of dragonfly in the United Kingdom.

“As their name suggests, Black Darters have a darting and somewhat skittish flight, moving forward suddenly from a hovering position to catch their insect-prey,” The Wildlife Trusts states.

