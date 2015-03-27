Expand / Collapse search
Why does hot water freeze faster than cold water? Royal Society of Chemistry offers reward for explanation

Why does hot water freeze faster than cold water?

It's a question that has perplexed scientists for centuries and now the Royal Society of Chemistry is offering £1000 to whoever can come up with the best explanation for what is referred to as the The Mpemba Effect.

Judges will be looking for an outside-the-box submission that is creative and eye-catching.

The deadline for submissions is July 30.

Submissions should be made through www.hermes2012.org/ice. The answers will be reviewed by a panel of scientists and their decision will be final.

