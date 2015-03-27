Weather Again Delays Launch of Ares 1-X Rocket

Bad weather was interfering with NASA's attempt to launch a new, experimental rocket for the second day in a row early Wednesday.

An estimated 154 lightning strikes were reported within a five-mile (eight-kilometer) radius of the launch pad overnight. Launch controllers were retesting the Ares I-X rocket systems to make sure nothing was damaged. The extra work delayed Wednesday morning's liftoff. NASA had until noon to get the rocket flying.

Tuesday's launch attempt was thwarted by clouds and wind. More of the same was expected Wednesday.

SLIDESHOW — The world's biggest rockets

SLIDESHOW — The Ares 1-X Rocket

TOPIC — Full Foxnews.com NASA coverage

The Ares I-X is a precursor to the rockets NASA hopes to launch with astronauts to the International Space Station and, ultimately, the moon. The White House may scrap it, however, in favor of other rockets and destinations.

NASA has invested $445 million in the test.

The first-stage booster will be recovered from the ocean for analysis.