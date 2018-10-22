Watch: NASA releases 450,000 gallons of water in one minute

That's a lot of water.

As a test of its "Ignition Overpressure Protection and Sound Suppression water deluge system," NASA on Oct. 15 released a deluge of water -- 450,000 gallons to be precise -- in just over one minute.

Watch it in the video below.

The water goes up about 100 feet into the air.

The system is used to reduce extreme heat and energy generated by a rocket launch, according to NASA.

This test was at Kennedy Space Center's Launch Pad 39B in Florida in preparation for Exploration Mission-1, which is set to launch in June 2020.

It will be the first uncrewed flight of the Space Launch System, a huge rocket arrangement NASA has worked on for years, set to be the most powerful booster ever built.