WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGES: Incredible photos show great white sharks devouring whale

Graphic photos show a pair of great white sharks devouring a dead whale in Cape Cod Bay.

The gruesome scene unfolded during a recent whale watching trip and was captured by Joanne Jarzobski, marine biologist on the Hyannis Whale Watcher Cruises boat,

“Nature doesn't disappoint!” she posted on Facebook last week. “It was truly an incredible experience to witness these apex predators recycling the dead finback whale,” she added, in a subsequent post.

The Boston Globe reports that the larger of the sharks feasting in Cape Cod Bay was 18 feet long.

Jarzobski was so close to the sharks’ meal that she even captured the moment when one of the predator’s eyes started to “roll back” in their sockets. Sharks roll their eyes back for protection when they are feeding, according to scientists.

“I’m still in awe!” Jarzobski posted on Facebook.

Earlier this year, rare video footage captured the moment when a shark attacked a seal off Cape Cod, turning the water red.

In a separate incident, terrifying images showed a great white shark swimming just feet away from a paddle boarder off a Cape Cod beach.

In August, a Massachusetts man recorded stunning video of a shark leaping out of the water with its jaws wide open.

