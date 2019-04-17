SEE IT: Virginia man spots stunning ‘meteor’ outside of Fairfax

Steve Chazin, of Fairfax, Virginia, captured video on his dash camera of what he believes to be a stunning meteor during his drive back from Washington Dulles International Airport Tuesday evening.

“Huge #meteor visible from #DC at 10:57 pm.,” Chazin wrote on Twitter, sharing a video that shows a glimpse of light in the sky to the left of the road in front of him.

“It was so big you could not ignore. It was hard to stay on the road and not drive off,” Chazin told Fox News.

Chazin said he has a bachelor’s degree in psychics and a master’s degree in electrical engineering. He said he was driving on Route 50 back east toward Fairfax when he and his wife saw a fireball in the sky.

“It was one of those things that you didn’t know what you were looking at with so much yellow and bright flames,” Chazin said. “When it disappeared so quickly I realized that it must have been a meteor.”

He first believed he saw “an airplane on fire,” until spotting “a tail” on the end of the glowing mass in the sky.

“From what I know about physics, a tail happens when you hit the open atmosphere,” Chazin said. “I pulled down the window to hear a sound hit something but I realized it must have been far away, over the ocean.”

There have been no official confirmation of any meteors in the area at the time of the sighting.