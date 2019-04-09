SEE IT: Large meteor explodes over industrial Russian town

A meteor exploded while traveling over the skies of a Russian province on Saturday, creating a sound that some residents compared to a plane crash.

The remarkable event was captured on car dashcams in Krasnoyarsk, an industrial town in Siberia.

“I panicked as it sounded and looked like a plane on fire, I got really scared of the noise and shine it created,” said one woman who was cited by the Siberian Times.

From multiple angles, the meteor is seen flying across the sky, leaving a bright orange trail. According to the Times, the meteor split apart then disappeared east of the city.

Meteors that explode in mid-air are known as “bolides,” according to ScienceAlert. The meteors tend to break apart as a result of high air pressure, the report said.

Saturday marked the third major meteor or meteorite event in four months, the Siberian Times reported.