US Navy ship's personnel capture video of mysterious flying object

Video taken aboard a US Navy ship off the coast of San Diego shows a mysterious, spherical object flying in the air before disappearing into the ocean, reports said Friday.

The footage is the source of two freeze frame images of unidentified flying objects previously released that a Pentagon spokesperson confirmed was recorded by US Navy personnel, FOX 8 reported.

The black and white clip, taken aboard the USS Omaha in July 2019, shows a small round object flying parallel to the ocean, hovering for a moment before it drops into the water out of sight.

"Whoa, it’s getting close," a voice can be heard saying in the clip as the craft got closer to the water’s edge.

"It splashed!" the voice said when the object hit the ocean.

Luis "Lue" Elizondo, a former Pentagon intelligence officer who used to have access to the agency’s UFO data, previously told The Post UFOs have "transmedium" capabilities, meaning they can freely travel in space, water and air.

The clip was taken with a cell phone inside the ship’s Combat Information Center, a classified location on the vessel where phones are not allowed, a Navy source told The Post.

It was published by investigative filmmaker Jeremy Corbell who told FOX 8 a submarine later went searching for the craft, which was very large, but nothing was ever found.

Around the time the video was taken, three US warships based in the San Diego area had numerous encounters with unknown aerial intruders that were harassing them.

At one point, one of the objects matched the speed and bearing of one destroyer for 90 minutes, details from the ships’ logs previously showed.

The unidentified crafts, described in the logs as "Unmanned Aerial Vehicles," buzzed three destroyers for several days, records obtained by the news site The Drive show.

As many as six of the objects swarmed around the USS Kidd, USS Rafael Peralta and USS John Finn over several days in July 2019, at times performing "brazen" maneuvers, the report said.

The sightings took place while the warships were engaged in military exercises about 100 miles off the coast — well beyond the range of commercial drones.

A Pentagon spokesperson confirmed to The Debrief the leaked footage is authentic.

"I can confirm that the video was taken by Navy personnel, and that the [Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force] included it in their ongoing examinations," spokesperson Susan Gough told the outlet in an email.