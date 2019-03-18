Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Astronomy
Published

US detects meteor explosion 10 times the energy as atomic bomb: report

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
close
Air Force remains silent after a huge meteor hits near U.S. military baseVideo

Air Force remains silent after a huge meteor hits near U.S. military base

If a massive meteor explodes above Earth and there are no iPhones to capture it on video, did it really happen?

Lindley Johnson, a planetary defense officer for NASA, told the BBC on Sunday that an historic asteroid exploded in the Earth’s atmosphere in December that had 10 times the energy than the Hiroshima atomic bomb. A meteor that size swings by two or three times every 100 years.

Splashdown! SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule returns to EarthVideo

NASA was reportedly alerted about the Dec. 18 blast over the Bering Sea by the U.S. Air Force. Despite its vast emptiness off Russia, the route is frequented by airlines.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The BBC reported that the asteroid measured several meters and had the impact energy of 173 kilotons. It exploded about 15 miles above the Earth’s surface. The bomb that was dropped on Hiroshima had the energy of about 15 kilotons.

Edmund DeMarche is a news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.