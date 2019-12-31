Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fish
Published

Ultra-rare albino lobster goes on display after being caught off England's coast

Christopher Carbone
By Christopher Carbone | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 31Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 31

Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 31 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A very rare albino lobster is on display after being caught off the coast of Yorkshire in the United Kingdom.

The white crustacean was captured by a very surprised fisherman earlier this month, news agency SWNS reports.

A conservation officer for the North Eastern Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority (IFCA) told SWNS that he's "never seen anything like it."

He explained: "Albino lobsters are incredibly rare — I've never seen one."

VAST MAYAN PALACE DISCOVERED IN MEXICO

An ultra-rare albino lobster has gone on display after being caught off the Yorkshire coast. (Image via SWNS)

An ultra-rare albino lobster has gone on display after being caught off the Yorkshire coast. (Image via SWNS)

NASA REVEALS GALACTIC 'FIREWORKS' IN STUNNING NEW IMAGE

The fisherman reportedly wanted the rare specimen to go somewhere it could be enjoyed by the general public.

"It was good of him to do that because it's well known they can be sold for good money," the conservation officer told SWNS.

Albino lobsters are the consequence of a genetic condition called leucism, which leaves them with no pigment in their shells.

The lobster is currently on display inside a tank at a National Trust visitor center near Whitby, in North Yorkshire.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP