Ultra-rare albino lobster goes on display after being caught off England's coast

A very rare albino lobster is on display after being caught off the coast of Yorkshire in the United Kingdom.

The white crustacean was captured by a very surprised fisherman earlier this month, news agency SWNS reports.

A conservation officer for the North Eastern Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority (IFCA) told SWNS that he's "never seen anything like it."

He explained: "Albino lobsters are incredibly rare — I've never seen one."

VAST MAYAN PALACE DISCOVERED IN MEXICO

NASA REVEALS GALACTIC 'FIREWORKS' IN STUNNING NEW IMAGE

The fisherman reportedly wanted the rare specimen to go somewhere it could be enjoyed by the general public.

"It was good of him to do that because it's well known they can be sold for good money," the conservation officer told SWNS.

Albino lobsters are the consequence of a genetic condition called leucism, which leaves them with no pigment in their shells.

The lobster is currently on display inside a tank at a National Trust visitor center near Whitby, in North Yorkshire.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP