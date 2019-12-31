Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NASA
Published

NASA reveals galactic 'fireworks' in stunning new image

Christopher Carbone
By Christopher Carbone | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 31Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 31

Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 31 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A new image released by NASA shows a gorgeous display of fireworks in a galaxy located about 23 million light-years away.

However, it's not paper, powder and actual fire that's creating this stunning image, but a huge black hole, shock waves and vast amounts of gas, according to NASA.

The galaxy shown, NGC 4258, is well known for having two extra spiral arms that glow in X-ray, optical and radio light.

"The anomalous arms are seen in this new composite image, where X-rays from NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory are blue, radio data from the NSF’s Karl Jansky Very Large Array are purple, optical data from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope are yellow and infrared data from NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope are red," the space agency explains in a statement.

NASA REVEALS 'OTHERWORLDLY' MOONRISE OVER CANADA

NASA captured this image of a spiral galaxy some 23 light years away.

NASA captured this image of a spiral galaxy some 23 light years away. (NASA/CXC/Caltech/P.Ogle et al; Optical: NASA/STScI; IR: NASA/JPL-Caltech; Radio: NSF/NRAO/VLA)

NASA'S SPITZER TELESCOPE CAPTURES 'BURNING' CLOUD IN SPACE

As NASA notes, a new study made with the Spitzer telescope shows that shock waves, similar to the sonic booms from supersonic planes, are heating large amounts of gas — equivalent to about 10 million suns.

Scientists believe the black hole at the galaxy's center is creating powerful jets of high-energy particles.

Those jets, in turn, strike the galaxy's disk and generate shock waves.

Lastly, the shock waves heat the gas to thousands of degrees.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP