UFOs? Gardener takes stunning cloud pics that look like flying saucers

The truth may be out there. But, it isn't in the clouds.

A gardener in Tetbury, England captured stunning pictures of a group of purple clouds that look like hovering UFOs, SWNS reports.

Adrian Sparrowhawk, 50, was on his way to work at 6:40 a.m. Monday when he saw the sky look "spooky" and knew he had to capture the moment.

"I just thought I had to capture it; it was absolutely wonderful," Sparrowhawk said in comments obtained by SWNS. "I've never seen anything like it. It looked really spooky at that time in the morning."

The clouds, sometimes known as "hole punch clouds" or "fallstreak holes," according to Earth Sky, have been mistaken for UFOs before.

In actuality, they're created by airplanes flying through the altocumulus cloud layer. When the plane flies through, it can cause heavier ice crystals in the clouds to form, which then fall to Earth and leave a circular void.

