Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

UFOs
Published

'UFO' spotted over Hawaii was likely a spent rocket, expert says

The rocket had been circling Earth since 2008

By James Rogers | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 29Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A UFO spotted over Hawaii on Oct. 24 was likely a spent rocket, according to experts.

Professor Richard Wainscoat, a professor at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Institute for Astronomy, believes that that lights, which sparked great interest on social media, were likely the reentry of a spent rocket booster. The rocket had been used to launch the Venezuelan satellite, Venesat-1, back in 2008, according to the University of Hawaiʻi

“The used rocket has been circling Earth since the launch, slowly losing altitude due to friction with the tenuous atmosphere in low-Earth orbit,” explained the university in a statement. “On Saturday, the booster made its final orbits.”

WITH PENTAGON UFO UNIT IN THE SPOTLIGHT, REPORT MENTIONS 'OFF-WORLD VEHICLES NOT MADE ON THIS EARTH'

Video grab from the footage of the lights in the night sky above Splasher's Grill in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, at 8.50pm on Oct. 24 2020.

Video grab from the footage of the lights in the night sky above Splasher's Grill in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, at 8.50pm on Oct. 24 2020. (SWNS)

Wainscoat works with the Pan-STARRS telescope on Haleakalā. “Seeing a reentry is relatively rare for a specific location like Hawaiʻi, since we can only see the reentry if it occurs relatively close to us,” he said in the statement.

Footage obtained by SWNS showed the lights moving in the sky outside Splasher's Grill in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, at 8:50 p.m. local time.

In 2017, a mysterious object in the night sky above Los Angeles was identified as United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Vandenberg Air Force base.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier this year a mysterious balloon-like “UFO” object was spotted over Japan. The object, which became a social media sensation, sparked speculation that it was a science experiment or a weather balloon.

Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers

Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers