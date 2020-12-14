Expand / Collapse search
Total solar eclipse cuts a path across South America

Total solar eclipse was visible from northern Patagonia region of Argentina and from Araucania in Chile

By James Rogers | Fox News
Scientists using solar eclipse to further study the sunVideo

Scientists using solar eclipse to further study the sun

Chief astronomer and director of the Franklin Institute Planetarium Derrick Pitts explains what can be learned

Skywatchers in parts of South America experienced a rare total solar eclipse on Monday.

The total solar eclipse, which lasted just over two minutes, was visible from the northern Patagonia region of Argentina and from Araucania in Chile. A partial solar eclipse was visible in Bolivia, Brazil, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay.

Many Twitter users were tweeting about the celestial event.

 

RARE TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE DARKENS SUN OVER CHILE, ARGENTINA

A woman wears special glasses to watch a total solar eclipse in Piedra del Aguila, Argentina, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.

A woman wears special glasses to watch a total solar eclipse in Piedra del Aguila, Argentina, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

The total eclipse is the only one in 2020. NOAA satellites tweeted stunning images captured by the GOES-East satellite that showed the moon’s shadow traveling across the Earth.

Last year, a stunning total solar eclipse also plunged a swath of South America into darkness.

Many Americans fondly remember the solar eclipse of 2017, which captivated millions of people across the country.

The moon covers the sun during a total solar eclipse in Piedra del Aguila, Argentina, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.

The moon covers the sun during a total solar eclipse in Piedra del Aguila, Argentina, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

The next total solar eclipse in the U.S. will be in 2024 and the next coast-to-coast one won't be until 2045.

Fox News’ Chris Ciaccia and the Associated Press contributed to this article. Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers

