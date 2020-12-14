Total solar eclipse cuts a path across South America

Skywatchers in parts of South America experienced a rare total solar eclipse on Monday.

The total solar eclipse, which lasted just over two minutes, was visible from the northern Patagonia region of Argentina and from Araucania in Chile. A partial solar eclipse was visible in Bolivia, Brazil, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay.

Many Twitter users were tweeting about the celestial event.

RARE TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE DARKENS SUN OVER CHILE, ARGENTINA

The total eclipse is the only one in 2020. NOAA satellites tweeted stunning images captured by the GOES-East satellite that showed the moon’s shadow traveling across the Earth.

Last year, a stunning total solar eclipse also plunged a swath of South America into darkness.

Many Americans fondly remember the solar eclipse of 2017, which captivated millions of people across the country.

The next total solar eclipse in the U.S. will be in 2024 and the next coast-to-coast one won't be until 2045.

