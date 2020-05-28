Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Digging History
Published

Storm reveals 120-year-old shipwreck in Great Salt Lake

By James Rogers | Fox News
close
Mysterious 19th-century shipwreck discovered by accident in the Gulf of MexicoVideo

Mysterious 19th-century shipwreck discovered by accident in the Gulf of Mexico

While testing underwater drone equipment in the Gulf of Mexico, a team from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration made a remarkable discovery, a previously unknown mysterious 19th-century shipwreck. The remains of the hull are more or less intact up to the water line, according to NOAA, which notes that the copper sheathing has protected the ship's timbers. Experts are weighing the possibility the ship was ablaze when it sank.

A storm has revealed a 120-year-old shipwreck in Utah’s Great Salt Lake.

“Great Salt Lake Storms can be ominous but also fascinating,” explained the Great Salt Lake State Park and Marina, in a Facebook post, noting that there has been boating on the lake since the 1880s.

'MYSTERIOUS GHOST SHIP' DISCOVERED IN LAKE MICHIGAN

A recent storm revealed the Great Salt Lake shipwreck.

A recent storm revealed the Great Salt Lake shipwreck. (Great Salt Lake State Park and Marina)

“Some of these boats experienced tragic endings only to be buried in the sand by storms,” it added. “But storms can also uncover them as the most recent one did by the Great Salt Lake Marina.”

The old steel boat likely dates back to the turn of the 20th century, according to the State Park and Marina.

MYSTERIOUS SHIPWRECK 'DISAPPEARS' INTO LAKE MICHIGAN, NEW PHOTOS SHOW

Other U.S. shipwrecks have been garnering attention in recent months. The wrecks of two wooden boats, one of which may be more than 100 years old, were recently uncovered on a beach in northern Florida.

Earlier this year, photos showed a mysterious shipwreck slowly "disappearing" into Lake Michigan.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last year, the remarkably intact wreck of a schooner that sank in 1891 was discovered in Lake Michigan.

Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers