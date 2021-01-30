SpaceX targets Monday launch of additional Starlink satellites, announces next crew mission

SpaceX is gearing up for its next launch of Starlink satellites after its historic delivery last week, according to local reports.

The company is targeting a launch on Feb. 1 to deliver another load of Starlink satellites -- a delay from the initially-planned Sunday morning launch.

And while SpaceX continues to deliver satellites into orbit, NASA and SpaceX jointly announced that they will target an April 20 launch for another crew rotation mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

The Monday liftoff is scheduled for 6:41 a.m. from the historic Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Pad 39A, according to FOX 35 Orlando.

The mission would see 60 additional satellites added to the network, following the 10 satellites launched on Jan. 24.

Saturday saw a test-fire of a Falcon 9 rocket, which would deliver the new satellites into orbit. A static test-fire is required before any launch, according to Click Orlando.

The Starlink satellites are part of an ongoing mission to create a space-based broadband network that would be available worldwide.

SpaceX was set to test-launch a stainless steel Starship SN9 prototype, but the company failed to attain the appropriate FAA approval, Space.com reported.

SpaceX continues to follow an aggressive timeline at the direction of the company’s founder and CEO, Elon Musk.