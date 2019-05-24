SpaceX successfully launches 60 satellites into orbit

SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket containing 60 satellites from Cape Canaveral in Florida Thursday evening.

The satellites, meant to bring broadband internet to underserved communities, deployed into low-Earth orbit an hour later, according to Space News.

The launch is the first of many in SpaceX’s effort to great a global internet mega constellation with one terabit per second of user capacity, Space News reported.

The launch had been delayed for several weeks by scheduling issues with the International Space Station.

SpaceX plans to do three to seven launches this year with the goal of eventually launching up to 12,000 satellites in the next few years, according to Space News.