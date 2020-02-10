Fourth skeleton that may be the remains of a Revolutionary War soldier discovered beneath historic house

Archaeologists in Connecticut have discovered another skeleton that may be the remains of a Revolutionary War soldier beneath a historic house in Fairfield County.

Late last year, three skeletons were found under the foundation of the 18th-century house in Ridgefield, according to the Ridgefield Historical Society. Experts think that the skeletons are likely soldiers from a battle fought in the area during the Revolutionary War.

“We did uncover a fourth skeleton under the foundation,” Connecticut State Archaeologist Nicholas Bellantoni told Fox News, via email on Feb. 8. “The individual had 28 brass buttons associated with him.”

SKELETONS THAT MAY BE THE REMAINS OF REVOLUTIONARY WAR SOLDIERS DISCOVERED BENEATH HISTORIC HOUSE

The Ridgefield Press reports that the remains may be of a soldier from the Revolutionary War, noting that all of the skeletons belonged to “robust young men.”

The skeletons are being analyzed, Bellantoni said. “All the remains and material culture are in various laboratories and the process of analysis will begin soon. We are putting together a team of researchers across the country, so it will take some time before we have any significant results.”

In a statement released last year, the Ridgefield Historical Society explained that “the burials are located in the area of the Revolutionary War Battle of Ridgefield (April 27, 1777) and may be associated with the battle.”

REVOLUTIONARY WAR RIFLE STOLEN NEARLY 50 YEARS AGO BACK ON DISPLAY

The burial site is on private property and not open to visitors, according to the Historical Society.

Revolutionary War discoveries and artifacts have been grabbing plenty of attention. A Revolutionary War rifle that was stolen in 1971 and discovered at a barn sale almost 50 years later was recently back on display after being reunited with its owner.

A remarkable Revolutionary War diary written by a Massachusetts corporal has also been shedding light on Deborah Sampson, who disguised herself as a man to join the Continental Army. The Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia will display the diary this year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In June, the wreck of what appears to be a British ship destroyed during the siege of Yorktown in 1781 was discovered in Virginia.

Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers