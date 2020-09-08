Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Digging History
Published

Scientists find sunken German WW II warship off Norway

The discovery of the Karlsruhe solves an 80-year mystery

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 8Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The wreckage of a German warship sunk by a British submarine during World War II has been discovered 11 nautical miles off Norway, it was reported Monday.

The whereabouts of where the Karlsruhe came to rest on the sea bottom had remained a mystery for 80 years.

Scientists identified the ship from images and sonar scans of its hull and the position of its gun turrets, Reuters reports.

An element of sunken German WWII warship cruiser "Karlsruhe" that had been observed 13 nautical miles from Kristiansand in Norway, according to Statnett, is seen in this undated photo obtained by Reuters September 7, 2020. (Statnett/Handout via REUTERS)

An element of sunken German WWII warship cruiser "Karlsruhe" that had been observed 13 nautical miles from Kristiansand in Norway, according to Statnett, is seen in this undated photo obtained by Reuters September 7, 2020. (Statnett/Handout via REUTERS)

SECRET NAZI WORLD WAR II BUNKERS DISCOVERED NEAR D-DAY BEACHES

"After all these years, we finally know where the graveyard to this important warship is," said Frode Kvaloe, archaeologist and researcher at the Norwegian Maritime Museum.

“You can find Karlsruhe’s fate in history books, but no one has known exactly where the ship sunk,” Kvaloe added, according to Reuters.

Built in the 1920s, the 571-foot-long ship was later fitted with a Nazi-era swastika that was also captured in subsea images taken by Statnett and its partners, and first televised by Norwegian public broadcaster NRK, Reuters reports.

WWII NAVAL TELEGRAMS DETAILING THE SINKING OF HITLER’S MOST POWERFUL BATTLESHIP EMERGE

An element of sunken German WWII warship cruiser "Karlsruhe" that had been observed 13 nautical miles from Kristiansand in Norway, according to Statnett, is seen in this undated photo obtained by Reuters September 7, 2020. (Statnett/Handout via REUTERS)

An element of sunken German WWII warship cruiser "Karlsruhe" that had been observed 13 nautical miles from Kristiansand in Norway, according to Statnett, is seen in this undated photo obtained by Reuters September 7, 2020. (Statnett/Handout via REUTERS)

State-owned Statnett operates Norway’s underwater power cable. Its workers first came upon the wreckage three years ago.

The Karlsruhe was part of the Nazi German force that invaded Norway on April 9, 1940.

On its return to sea it was torpedoed by the British submarine HMS Truant.

A German captain then ordered the sinking of the heavily damaged vessel.

An element of sunken German WWII warship cruiser "Karlsruhe" that had been observed 13 nautical miles from Kristiansand in Norway, according to Statnett, is seen in this undated photo obtained by Reuters September 7, 2020. (Statnett/Handout via REUTERS)

An element of sunken German WWII warship cruiser "Karlsruhe" that had been observed 13 nautical miles from Kristiansand in Norway, according to Statnett, is seen in this undated photo obtained by Reuters September 7, 2020. (Statnett/Handout via REUTERS)

Karlsruhe rests three-tenths of mile below sea level with cannons pointing menacingly into the sea, Statnett reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

With the main battery of nine cannons in three triple turrets, this was the largest and most fearsome ship in the attack group on Norway.

A sonar scan of sunken German WWII warship cruiser "Karlsruhe" that had been observed 13 nautical miles from Kristiansand in Norway, according to Statnett, is seen in this undated handout obtained by Reuters September 7, 2020. (Statnett/Handout via REUTERS) 

A sonar scan of sunken German WWII warship cruiser "Karlsruhe" that had been observed 13 nautical miles from Kristiansand in Norway, according to Statnett, is seen in this undated handout obtained by Reuters September 7, 2020. (Statnett/Handout via REUTERS) 

Trending in Science