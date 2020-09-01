Remarkable pictures show first lion cubs born at zoo in nearly half-century

Three lion cubs that were born in mid-July have just gone for their first doctor's visit, newly released photos show.

The miniature mammals, who were born at the Pittsburgh Zoo, got their teeth checked and were weighed, British news agency SWNS reports. They became the first African lion cubs to be born at the zoo in 45 years after coming into the world on July 16.

After the cubs, which do not have names yet, were born, their mother started nursing them right away, SWNS added.

Following the checkup, the lion cubs and their mother are at the Animal Care Center at the zoo while the lion exhibit undergoes renovations.

Lions are the most social of all big cats, a trait that has repeatedly been captured on camera. In early August, a lioness was spotted snuggling up to her young cubs at the Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya.

African lions are considered "vulnerable," according to the World Wildlife Fund, which notes there are approximately 23,000 left in the wild.

These endangered animals have no known natural predator, but the population has been decimated by habitat loss, illegal trade and hunting.

