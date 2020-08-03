Viral photo shows lioness snuggling with her cubs at famous African game reserve

Even in the animal kingdom, there's nothing like a mother's love.

An image of a lioness has gone viral after a photographer captured a tender moment with the lioness snuggling up to her young cubs, British news agency SWNS reports.

Australian photographer Harman Singh Heer took the precious photo while at the Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya.

INCREDIBLE PHOTO SHOWS 'EPIC SHOWDOWN' BETWEEN LIONESS AND LION

“It was so beautiful to watch the interaction between the mother and cubs," the 18-year-old Heer said. “I hope these photographs bring a ray of light and joy to our world during these uncertain times.“

Nestled alongside the Tanzania border, the Maasai Mara National Reserve "is one of Kenya’s oldest and most beloved safari destinations," according to National Geographic. At nearly 600 miles, the private reserve includes more than 300 species of birds, the "big five" (lions, leopards, rhinoceros elephants and Cape buffalo) and more.

The land is also home to the Maasai, "an ancient pastoralist culture known for their warriors, who were once expected to kill a lion to prove its strength and manhood," National Geographic added.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP