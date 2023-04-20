Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Astronomy
Published

Rare hybrid solar eclipse stuns Australia, Indonesia skywatchers

The hybrid solar eclipse was mostly over water

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
October's partial solar eclipse seen over Germany Video

October's partial solar eclipse seen over Germany

The partial solar eclipse over Hamburg, Germany

Tens of thousands of eclipse watchers gathered to catch a glimpse of a rare hybrid solar eclipse that brought darkness to part of the northwest coast of Australia on Thursday. 

The town of Exmouth was promoted as one of the best viewing spots to see the event. 

Attendees reported a remarkable temperature drop. When the moon's shadow fell upon the region, the temperature plummeted by 9 F from 84 F. 

"It’s only a minute long, but it really felt like a long time," remarked NASA astronomer Henry Throop. "There’s nothing else you can see which looks like that. It was just awesome. Spectacular."

NASA's JAMES WEBB SPACE TELESCOPE CAPTURES SPECTACULAR IMAGE OF ULTRA-BRIGHT MERGING GALAXIES

The sun and moon eclipse

The sun and moon are photographed near Exmouth, Australia, during a solar eclipse on Thursday, April 20, 2023. The lucky few in the path of the hybrid solar eclipse will either get plunged into the darkness of a total eclipse or they'll see a "ring of fire" as the sun peeks out from behind the moon. (Aaron Bunch/AAP Image via AP)

The eclipse also crossed parts of Indonesia and East Timor

Hundreds also traveled to the Jakarta Planetarium to see the partial eclipse, which was obscured by clouds. 

Indonesian women use protective glasses

Indonesian women use protective glasses to watch solar eclipse in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, April 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)

There, Muslims said eclipse prayers in city mosques. 

In East Timor, an international crowd congregated around the beach in Lautem municipality, waiting to witness the solar eclipse through their special eclipse glasses.

People cheered as the sun and moon reached maximum eclipse.

A partial solar eclipse

A partial solar eclipse is seen through the cloud over Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, April 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)

The hybrid solar eclipse was mostly over water, tracking from the Indian Ocean to the Pacific Ocean. 

LYRID METEOR SHOWER: WHEN IT PEAKS AND HOW TO WATCH IT

Those in its path either saw the darkness of a total eclipse or a "ring of fire," with the sun peeking out from behind the new moon.

A man uses a protective glasses

A man uses protective glasses to watch a hybrid solar eclipse in Lautem, East Timor, Thursday, April 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Lorenio L. Pereira)

Such events occur about once every decade, the last of which took place in 2013. 

The next one is not until 2031. 

A woman assists her daughter to see through a telescope

A woman assists her daughter to see through a telescope to watch solar eclipse in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, April 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)

They occur when the Earth is positioned so that the moon and sun are nearly the same size in the sky, according to NASA solar expert Michael Kirk. 

Kirk told The Associated Press that when the moon is closer, it blocks out the sun in a total eclipse. However, when the moon is a little father away, the sun's light peeks out in an annular eclipse.

A hybrid solar eclipse

A hybrid solar eclipse is seen from Lautem, East Timor, Thursday, April 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Lorenio L.Pereira)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"It’s a crazy phenomenon," he said. "You’re actually watching the moon get larger in the sky."

An annular eclipse in October and a total eclipse in April 2024 will both cross over the Americas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital. 