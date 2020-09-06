Expand / Collapse search
Mammals
Published

Rare black alpaca worth thousands of dollars born in Scotland

Tia was born at Auchingarrich Wildlife Park in Perthshire

By Chris Ciaccia | Fox News
A rare black alpaca born in Scotland could be worth thousands of dollars because of its prized fur.

The miniature mammal named Tia was born to proud parents Lola and Jack at Auchingarrich Wildlife Park in Perthshire, Scotland, British news agency SWNS reports.

Maxine Scott, who owns the park, said the birth was routine, with no complications.

Tia the one-week-old female Alpaca cria born at Auchingarrich Wildlife Park in Perthshire with her mum two-year-old Lola. (Credit: SWNS)

5 ALPACAS, INCLUDING RARE BROWN ONE, BORN DURING CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN

“Tia was born on August 31 with a nice straightforward delivery or unpacking, it's called in the alpaca world," Scott said. “The cria [calf] is only taking milk just now although will start nibbling grass over the next few weeks."

Scott added that Tia is the first alpaca born at the park, after Lola arrived at the park just more than a year ago.

A newborn alpaca enjoyed playing outside for the first time with its mum. Proud mom Lola, age 2, is nursing the cute cria named Tia who was born at the end of last month. (Credit: SWNS)

Alpacas are valued for their fur, with the rarest being black and white, according to Inca Alpaca.

They are native to South America but have been in the U.K. since the 1980s. There are approximately 14,000 of them in the country, according to Alpaca Seller, which added they can cost from $650 for a young male to more than $2,500 for a female of breeding age.

