Owl rescued from Silverado Fire by Orange County firefighters

Orange County firefighters have rescued a barn owl from California’s Silverado Fire, a heartwarming video shows.

The video was tweeted by the Orange County Fire Authority late Tuesday.

“Earlier this evening one of our crews on a brush rig rescued a barn owl from the flames of the #SilveradoFire,” Orange County Fire Authority tweeted. “He’s safe and sound and currently with animal control.”

The video shows the owl being safely wrapped in a firefighter’s jacket before being transported to animal control.

The Silverado Fire broke out in gusty weather just before 7 a.m. Monday near Irvine, a city of 280,000 about 35 miles south of Los Angeles.

Two firefighters who battled the Silverado Fire remained in critical condition after suffering second- and third-degree burns over large portions of their bodies, Orange County Fire Authority Chief Brian Fennessey said.

