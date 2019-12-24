Otzi the Iceman's bowstring identified by scientists

Swiss scientists have determined that a cord found next to the body of a Neolithic hunter was a bowstring.

“Otzi now holds another record: his artfully twisted string is the oldest known bowstring in the world and also the best preserved,” the South Tyrol Museum of Archaeology said in a statement. “Otzi carefully wrapped it up into an S-shaped bundle and tied a knot at the end.”

The Iceman has long fascinated researchers, who have learned about his diet and his health over the years since his discovery in 1991.

The cord is said to be six feet long, which is reportedly almost the same length as the bow found beside the iceman's mummified body.

IN 'CHRISTMAS MIRACLE,' HIDDEN NATIVITY SCENE DISCOVERED BENEATH ANCIENT PAINTING

The Swiss scientists were able to show that leg sinews from an unidentified species were processed as fibers and the cord was therefore very well suited for use as a bowstring, according to their statement. Previously, research had been done on plant fibers that would not have proven successful as a bowstring.

The ancient hunter is believed to have died around 3,300 B.C. at the age of 45 or so, which was considered old back then.

"Prehistoric bowstrings are among the rarest of all finds in archaeological excavations," the museum explained in its statment. "The cord contained in Otzi’s quiver may be the oldest preserved bowstring in the world."

POLAR BEARS BIRTHING COULD BE DISRUPTED BY WARMING CLIMATE

Otzi is being held in a climate-controlled chamber at the musuem. His mummified body was first discovered by hikers in the Alps.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Chris Ciaccia contributed to this report.