Ohio police capture video of deer duking it out, say they decided to let ‘nature take its course’

An Ohio police department on Wednesday shared a video of two deer duking it out in the darkness.

The clash of antlers was recorded by the Blue Ash Police Department, which shared it on its Facebook page. The video showed the brawl as it moved from a grassy area to the street and back.

The fight, which appeared to kick off just before 2 a.m., lasted for several minutes, according to the video’s timestamp.

And while the police don’t typically allow such behavior in the middle of the street, they decided to make an exception this time, they wrote in the Facebook post.

“Normally, BAPD would not tolerate fighting in the street. We thought it was best to let nature take its course in this instance,” the police department said.

The video appears to finish before the end of the fight.