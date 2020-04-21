NIH treatment guidelines for COVID-19 developed by expert panel

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Treatment guidelines for coronavirus have been developed by a panel of U.S. physicians, statisticians and other experts, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has announced.

According to an NIH press release on Tuesday, the guidelines consider two major categories of therapies currently in use for COVID-19: antivirals, which may target the coronavirus directly, and so-called host modifiers and immune-based therapies, which may influence the immune response to the virus or target the virus.

The guidelines are posted online and will be updated often as new data are published in peer-reviewed scientific literature and other information emerges.

CORONAVIRUS LINGERED IN WOMAN'S EYES LONG AFTER IT CLEARED HER NOSE, STUDY REVEALS

The document provides background information about each type of therapy -- such as clinical data about its use, ongoing clinical trials and known interactions with other drugs -- that forms the basis for the recommendation.

Researchers also explore what best practices should be for managing patients at different stages of infection. For example, outpatients who are either asymptomatic or who have mild to moderate symptoms and are self-isolating, versus inpatients with severe illness or critical disease.

CORONAVIRUS HAS MUTATED INTO AT LEAST 30 DIFFERENT STRAINS, STUDY FINDS

Another section of the guidelines addresses a range of considerations for clinicians taking care of the most critically ill patients. This includes multiple protocols for patients needing critical care, including infection control procedures and drug therapy.

NEW TRIAL TO TEST IF ANTI-INFLAMMATORY DRUG COLCHICINE PREVENTS COVID-19 COMPLICATIONS

As of Tuesday afternoon, COVID-19 has infected more than 810,000 people in the United States and killed at least 43,630. More than 4 million tests have been conducted in the U.S., but experts believe that number must be increased in order to reopen society. Worldwide, there are at least 2.5 million cases of the disease.