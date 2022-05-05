NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 undocks from space station

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

SpaceX's Dragon Endurance undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) early Thursday morning to complete a nearly six-month science mission.

The spacecraft undocked from the forward port of the orbiting laboratory's Harmony module at 1:20 a.m. ET.

NASA CHIEF SAYS RUSSIA NOT ENDING SPACE STATION PARTNERSHIP

The hatch closed between the Dragon Endurance and the ISS in preparation for unlocking at 11:20 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-3 mission includes NASA astronauts Kayla Barron, Raja Chari, and Tom Marshburn, as well as ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Matthias Maurer.

Endurance was previously scheduled to undock from the ISS at 1:05 a.m. ET.

JAMES WEBB SPACE TELESCOPE COMPLETES ALIGNMENT

They are scheduled to splash down off the coast of Florida – at one of seven targeted landing zones in the Atlantic Ocean or Gulf of Mexico – at about 12:43 a.m. ET on May 6.

The Crew-3 mission launched on Nov. 10, 2021, on a Falcon 9 rocket from the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The launch was initially delayed due to a large storm system meandering across the Ohio Valley and through the Northeast.

It docked at the space station on Nov. 11.

SpaceX's Crew-2 astronauts safely splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico just a few days earlier aboard the Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft.